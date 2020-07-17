Tori Spelling Has Money Seized From Bank Account Amid Financial Woes

For years, Tori Spelling has been going back-and-forth with American Express over debt she owes the company, and now she's losing the money in her bank account after refusing to pay according to reports. A writ of execution was ordered by the court in March and was executed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in April according to documents that were obtained by Us Weekly. However, this situation started in 2016 when the credit card company filed a lawsuit against the actress.

The 47-year-old owes American Express $88,731,25. After the lawsuit was filed against the Beverly Hills 90210 actress, a default judgement against her was made in March 2017. While American Express seems to be after their money, so is City National Bank. A second case opened the same year the lawsuit was filed in 2016 against she and her husband Dean McDermott. The case states that they owe more than $266,000 to City National Bank and this is currently ongoing.

While these cases have hovered over Spelling the last four-and-a-half years, fans have accused her of trying to gain money off her children in the meantime via social media, although she has denied this. She also joked about her financial situation when the popular 90s show was rebooted in 2019 saying, "That was a decision I made and we made together to put that in there," she explained on Good Day New York. Spelling's character seemingly had financial troubles on the show as well. "That's such speculation, media loves to talk about it, so we were like, 'Let's face it straight on. Let's put it in there."

In April, Spelling received a lot of backlash from fans after she charged people $95 for a virtual meet-and-greet during the coronaviurs pandemic. "D— people are dying, and you still thinking how to gain money from us... what you were and what you become," someone wrote. However, their large amount of debt doesn't seem to be the only trouble they've found themselves in since they got married in 2006. They've seemingly had unforeseen expenses, bad investments and unpaid taxes. Despite maintaining two reasonably successful acting careers, plus a string of reality TV successes, books, real estate ventures and even a sizeable inheritance, they've had to explain themselves to creditors and the IRS more than once.

The two met on the set of a Lifetime TV movie, Mind Over Murder, and immediately started a passionate affair. The two reportedly slept together the night they met despite both being married at the time. Since then, they've had five children together and seemingly always find themselves swarmed in drama and financial trouble.