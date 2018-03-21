Tori Spelling Gushes Over Kids After Family Drama

After a chaotic month, Tori Spelling gushed over her kids in a proud mom Instagram post. In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, the = alum opened up about watching her kids grow up.

Captioning a gallery of photos with her and Dean McDermott‘s second-youngest child, 5-year-old Finn, Spelling wrote, “It’s the 1st day of #spring … I can’t believe my 4th ‘bud’ Finn has blossomed into this strong beautiful funny and kind 5 year old flower.”

She continued, “I love watching all 5 of my babes blossom. I water them with love daily and empower them to grow to their fullest potential. #Liam #Stella #Hattie #Finn #Beau #WatchingMyGardenGrow.”

Spelling and McDermott are also parents of Liam, 11, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, and Beau, 12 months.

One day earlier, Spelling shared a different selfie with Finn.

“1 drop off done (oldest 3) and 1 left to go… But this gives me a moment to have #datesnack with my Finney ( Baby [bear]… He worries that now that Baby Beau here he is no longer my baby. I tell him he will always be! All 5 will. So it’s important to take individual moments like this),” she wrote in the caption. “thx @starbucks for having a little something for mamas and babes! And loving that we got photobombed by @weststef99.”

As previously reported, the police were called to Spelling’s home twice this month in a one-week period. On March 1, the day before Beau celebrated his first birthday, someone called 911 to complain about Spelling and McDermott arguing. A week later, McDermott called police himself, worried about Spelling’s health.

Days later, McDermott called police to check up on Spelling after she left their house for a doctor’s appointment. Three Ventura County Sheriff’s units surrounded a building in Thousand Oaks, California while spelling was inside, with McDermott seen standing outside the office holding Beau.

Days later, on March 10, Spelling and McDermott were escorted out of a restaurant after they started arguing.

The two have had a difficult marriage. Their reality series True Tori tracked the couple’s attempts to stay together, even after McDermott had an extramarital affair 2013.

They have also faced financial problems, as Spelling reportedly owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in credit card debt and McDermott has failed to pay child support for his teen son from a previous relationship.

A source told Life & Style earlier this month that they are “too broke” to get a divorce.

“She loves him and has always tried to keep the relationship together, but she’s at the end of her rope,” the source said. They “are at each other’s throats over so many issues — everything from their dire financial situation to neither of them having a steady job to not being able to adequately support their five children.”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight that their marriage is “in shambles,” and there is “non-stop chaos in their home and in their marriage.”

“Friends are talking about a possible intervention of sorts before things get even worse,” the source said.