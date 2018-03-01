Police Called to Tori Spelling’s Home After She Reportedly Suffers Nervous Breakdown

Police were called to Tori Spelling‘s home on Thursday after she was reportedly in the middle of a breakdown, TMZ reports.

After more than a month of Spelling’s silence on her normally active social media profiles, officers reportedly responded to the actress’ family home after a 911 caller claimed she was having some sort of breakdown.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that cops are currently at the home after a call came in around 7 a.m. local time claiming that Tori was being very aggressive and going through what one source describes as a “nervous breakdown.”

Insiders told TMZ that Spelling does not have any weapons, but she snapped enough for someone in the house to call an emergency operator.

The outlet also reported that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum previously called police Wednesday night because she thought someone was breaking into her house, but it turned out to just be her husband, Dean McDermott, coming home.

Before the incidents involving police, Spelling was hanging out with The Bachelor cast member Corinne Olympios on Wednesday, which Olympios documented on her Instagram story. She apparently brought Spelling a hand-made pink t-shirt with her 90210 character’s face printed on it, and the mom of five showed it off proudly in the video.

Despite the brief appearance on Olympios’ profile, Spelling has gone silent on her once-active profiles, which has sparked concern from fans in recent weeks.

Spelling has not posted a new photo on Instagram since Jan. 23, when she posted a photo with her kids in the kitchen (which doubled as an ad for Safe Catch Foods). Spelling has been gone even longer on Twitter, where she has not posted a message since Jan. 6.

However, McDermott has continued to post Instagram photos of himself and their children, though Spelling has not been seen in a photo on his page since Oct. 29, when he posted a red carpet photo of the family. In fact, on Valentine’s Day, McDermott posted a cartoon of himself as a Cupid instead of a photo of the couple.

Spelling’s absence has led fans to reach out on her social media accounts, posting messages like, “We miss [you], where have you been?” and “Tori, where r u? We miss you!”

If Spelling is healthy at home, she may pop back up on social media March 2 to celebrate her youngest son Beau’s first birthday.

Spelling and McDermott have been married since 2006 and have five children together — Finn Davey, Hattie Margaret, Stella Doreen, Liam Aaron and Beau Dean.