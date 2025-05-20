‘Top Chef’ Alum Shirley Chung Gives Health Update Amid Stage 4 Tongue Cancer Battle

A former Top Chef alum shared encouraging news after being diagnosed with stage four tongue cancer a year ago.

On May 7, the Top Chef: New Orleans and Top Chef: Charleston star Shirley Chung posted on her Instagram feed that she is officially 100% cancer free and in remission.

“Introducing Shirley Chung 2.0 !!,” the post says. “11 months ago, May 30th 2024, I was diagnosed with stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma tongue cancer. The tumor was hidden on the bottom left of my tongue, and it was progressing so aggressively that in less than 1 week of the diagnosis, it took over almost my entire tongue.”

“Since 100% removal of my tongue was not an option for me as a chef, I moved to Chicago, started radiation + chemo treatments in @uchicago under Dr Vokes and Dr.Juloori’s care,” she wrote. “I completed 9 weeks, 27 chemos, then 10 weeks 50 radiation and 24 hour chemo drip.My first 3 month scans came back 98% cleared, only 2 of my left lymph nodes had cancer cells. I just completed my 6 month scans, I can proudly say, no cancer cell was detected in my body, I am in 100% Remission!!”

The post continues with Chung telling her fans that she is still learning to speak again and moving back to having two meals of solid food a day. The chef, who starred in Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions, will continue getting scans for cancer for the next two years before she is declared to be “officially cured.”

“But I am feeling great, and can’t wait to get back to life! In my cancer journey, so many of you reaching out, checking on me, digging me out when I was depressed,” she wrote. “Sincerely Thank You from the bottom of my heart…I will share details of my fighting journey in the next few weeks, and I hope it will help other cancer warriors, it’s time for me to pay it forward.”

After a long year of treatment, Chung’s cancer journey is finally over.