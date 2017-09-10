Tony Romo’s Wife Shares Photo of Newborn Son Supporting ‘Dad’s New Team’

Tony Romo took a big step in his new career on Sunday, and his family was there to cheer him on along the way.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback made his broadcast debut calling the Oakland Raiders-Tennessee Titans game alongside Jim Nantz. He was met with plenty of positive reviews for his first time as CBS Sports’ No. 1 analyst.

Aside from his successful career day, Romo’s wife Candice Crawford shared a photo on her Instagram story of their newborn son Jones McCoy sporting a CBS Sports onesie.

The little guy looked adorable while supporting “Dad’s new team.”

The couple welcomed Jones McCoy on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Romo announced the news on Twitter.

“Welcomed our third boy Jones McCoy Romo into the world today! Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built,” he wrote.

Romo, 37, and Candice are already parents to sons Rivers, 3, and Hawkins, 5.