What Time Are the 2018 Tony Awards?

The Tony Awards honor the best of Broadway and this year’s ceremony is no exception. The 2018 event will take place Sunday, June 10 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS from the Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Among the honorees will be Melody Herzfeld, the one-woman drama department at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, will receive an honorary Tony Award for her efforts following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles will host Sunday’s 72nd Tony awards will mark both musicians’ show-hosting debuts, though each is a Broadway veteran and a Tony nominee. Groban was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical last year for his role in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, while Bareilles was nominated in 2016 for composing the music and lyrics to the musical Waitress. Bareilles has also played the leading role in the musical on Broadway.

“We’re both so excited about it,” Groban told PEOPLE. “We’ve both had such great times at the Tonys over the last couple of years and to go from being part of shows to having our own nominations to coming back to hosting? I think our adult selves and our child selves are both equally high-fiving right now.”

As always, the show will be filled with performances, with this year’s coming from each of the nominated best musicals and best musical revivals as well as Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Nominated shows include Mean Girls, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical and Frozen. Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical are tied for the most nominations with 12 nods each.

The nominations for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical means that every artist who contributed to the musical’s soundtrack received a collective nod for best score. Performers include Bareilles, Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper and Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I., and Domani and Lil’C.

In addition, last year’s Best Musical winner Dear Evan Hansen will perform, as will Bruce Springsteen, who is receiving a Special Tony Award for his one-man show Springsteen on Broadway.

Fans can also be on the lookout for a potential musical moment from Groban and Bareilles.

“We’re probably meant to keep things kind of close to the chest on this, but you know, it would be weird if we didn’t sing,” Bareilles said. “I think it’s safe to say we will be singing at one point or another.”

As far as this year’s plays, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has earned 10 nominations, making it clear that Harry Potter fans are still eager to follow the story of the famous boy wizard.

The 72nd annual Tony Awards will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers can also tune in online on the CBS All Access app, which allows new customers to participate in a seven-day free trial.

