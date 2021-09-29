Tommy Kirk, Disney Star of ‘Old Yeller’, Found Dead

Tommy Kirk, who famously portrayed the role of Travis Coates as a child actor in Disney’s Old Yeller, has died. TMZ reports the actor was found dead by his neighbor in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. As of now, no foul play is suspected. He was 79 years old.

Kirk played a series of roles for Disney after achieving star status with his Old Yeller gig. The studio later called on the teenage star to take on lead characters in other films such as The Shaggy Dog, Swiss Family Robinson, and The Misadventures of Merlin Jones.

Born Dec. 10, 1941, in Kentucky, he was one of four sons born to a mechanic and a legal secretary. In search of better opportunities, his family moved from Louisville to Downey, California while he was still a baby. Kirk began acting at the age of 13. He was discovered by a talent agent in 1954 while starring in the play Ah, Wilderness! at the Pasadena Playhouse alongside Will Rogers Jr. The role was a small part –– Kirk only read five lines in the entire performance, but it was good enough to get him his next gig on an episode of TV Reader’s Digest. He also signed to a talent agency during this time.

Kirk made appearances on The Mickey Mouse Club and several other TV shows throughout his young career. Though his work relationship with Disney was cut short in 1964 after Walt Disney reportedly fired him in person for being gay. He was 21 years old at the time. “When I was about 17 or 18 years old, I finally admitted to myself that I wasn’t going to change. I didn’t know what the consequences would be, but I had the definite feeling that it was going to wreck my Disney career and maybe my whole acting career. It was all going to come to an end,” Tommy said of the situation previously. “Eventually, I became involved with somebody and I was fired.” Kirk continued working, making films until 2001. Despite his firing, he was still inducted into the Disney Legends group in 2006.