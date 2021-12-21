Tom Holland, Zendaya and ‘Spider-Man’ Cast Meet Young Fan Who Saved Sister From Dog Attack

Tom Holland made sure to keep his promise to a young Wisconsin boy who saved his sister from a dog attack in 2020. Holland, Zendaya and other cast members of Spider-Man: No Way Home cast spent a day on set with Bridger Walker, who at 6 years old jumped in front of his sister during a dog attack, needing 90 stitches to repair the damage to his face.

Bridger’s father Robert shared Friday on Instagram that Holland had previously promised his little boy he could spend time with the Spider-Man cast and came through. Sharing photos of the special day to social media, Robert thanked Holland and the No Way Home cast for creating a “dream-come-true adventure” for his son.

“Remember when [Tom Holland] promised Bridger he could come to the filming of Spider-Man? He delivered! First, a huge thank you to Tom, [Harry Holland], [Zendaya], and the entire Marvel/Sony cast and crew for this dream-come-true adventure,” Robert wrote.

“When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the ‘curtain was pulled back’ that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids,” he continued. “The opposite was true! Tom, Zendaya, Harry, [Jacob Batalon], [Tony Revolori], and the entire cast/crew made our kids feel like stars. They don’t just act the part of friendly neighborhood heroes – that’s what they truly are.”

Robert praised both Holland and Zendaya for how sweet they were to the children during their visit. “The look on the kids’ faces was priceless when we rounded the blue-screen to see Tom, in full costume, high above the set on a light post. It was emotional to see him waive [sic] at the kids like he was the one that was supposed to be excited – not the other way around,” he shared.

“A short time later, Tom and Zendaya came over. I will never forget the grace and kindness they showed our children,” he continued. “Zendaya immediately approached my teenage daughter and told her how much she loved her nails. I don’t know if she will ever know how much that simple act means to me – to see my sweet daughter light up with self-confidence and joy.”

Seeing the positive reviews for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Robert said he thought there were many reasons it would go down as one of the best in franchise history. “I personally think it is because the cast and crew are good, kind, and passionate people,” he wrote. “Individuals who heard about a little boy’s injury, who wanted to make it right. People who were willing to stop a very busy day of shooting to make my little boy smile, and give him a chance to ‘web-swing’ with his hero.”

See more of Bridger’s adventures on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the family’s official YouTube.