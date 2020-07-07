Tom Hanks Says He Has 'No Respect' for People Not Wearing Masks Amid Pandemic

✖

Tom Hanks, who was one of the first celebrities to test positive for the coronavirus, says that he has "no respect" for people who are not wearing masks, amid the ongoing pandemic. In a video clip shared by the AP, Hanks heavily criticizes those who refuse to slow the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a mask. "I simply do not get it. It is, literally, the least you can do," the actor chides.

Hanks goes on to say, "If anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least they could do, I wouldn't trust them with a driver's license. I mean, when you drive a car you gotta obey speed limits, you gotta use your turn signal, [and] you gotta avoid hitting pedestrians. If you can't do those three things, then I get it, you shouldn't be driving a car. If you can't wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I don't understand. I got no respect for you. I don't buy your argument."

Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities to announce that they'd contracted the virus. They had traveled to Australia, where Hanks was to shoot a film, and began to fell ill. After testing positive, they quarantined in place and eventually came back to the United States, after they tested negative. They have since remained in quarantine, and have encouraged others to do the same.

In addition to his interview share by the AP, Hanks also appeared on the Today show and spoke with Hoda Kotb about his criticisms of those not taking the pandemic seriously. "I don't know how common sense has somehow been put in question, in regards to this," Hanks said, regarding people who argue against wearing a mask in public. "There’s a darkness on the edge of town here, folks Let’s not confuse the fact. It’s killing people," he added. "You can say, 'Well, traffic accidents kill a lot of people too.' But traffic accidents happen because a lot of drivers aren’t doing their part. They’re not using their turn signals. They’re driving too fast, they’re not paying attention."

Hanks went on to say, The idea of doing one’s part should be so simple. It’s such a small thing." He added, "It’s a mystery to me how somehow that has been wiped out of what should be ingrained in us all."