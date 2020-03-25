Tom Hanks Reveals First Photo Since Coronavirus Quarantine

Tom Hanks has revealed his first Instagram photo since his coronavirus quarantine, after testing positive for the potentially deadly illness. In a brand new post, Hanks shared a photo of a dog laying on a couch, with a caption that reads, “Watever couch you’re stuck on, join out voter registration #Couchparty! Wednesday, March 25th at 6pm ET.”

Many of his followers have since been showering his post with kind messages, such as one fan saying, “Hope you are on the mend!” Earlier this month, Hanks announced to the world that he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus, writing in a post, “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated,” he concluded. “Take care of yourselves!”

Hanks had traveled to Australia to film Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, with the film’s studio, Warner Bros., issuing a statement on the development.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 [coronavirus],” Warner Bros. said in a statement, per Deadline.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

Hanks and Wilson have kept the public up-to-date on their recovery, with both stars seeming to have come through the worst of the symptoms. Notably, Wednesday will mark 14 days since Hanks revealed the coronavirus diagnosis.