Tom Hanks Reveals Bag of Plasma Photo Amid Development of COVID-19 Treatment Following Recovery

Tom Hanks previously announced that he would be helping with the development of treatment for COVID-19, which tested positive for and has since recovered from. The actor has now revealed a new Instagram photo showing a big bag of plasma that he donated. In the photo caption, Hanks wrote, "Here’s last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA."

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight this month, Hanks opened up about the plans, and joked that he had an idea for the potential coronavirus vaccine. "A lot of the question is what now, you know? What do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies," he said. Hanks then added, "We have not only been approached, we have said, 'Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?' And in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on, what I would like to call, the Hank-ccine." Finally, the Turner & Hooch actor said that he was "not trying to hog it with a copyright," and that he had no plan of "going to the patent office."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on Apr 29, 2020 at 10:06am PDT

It was on March 11 that Hank first revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus, while the pair were in Austrailia where he was set to work on a new film. "Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks wrote in an Instagram post.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!" Both Hanks and Wilson have since fully recovered from the virus. They are back in the United States and quarantining safely at home.