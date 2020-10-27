Nicole Kidman Wishes Keith Urban Happy Birthday: 'Love Is in the Air'

✖

Keith Urban turned one year older on Wednesday, and he got a sweet shoutout from wife Nicole Kidman on social media to celebrate the occasion. The Oscar winner used Instagram to share a photo of herself and Urban floating in a zero-gravity chamber along with several other people, all of whom were clad in blue suits and yellow socks.

Urban was looking at the camera and giving an enthusiastic two thumbs-up in the shot, while Kidman looked a little more nervous and was focused on something to her left. "Happy Birthday my love!" she wrote, ending her message with a pun. "Love is in the air." Judging by Kidman's hair color in the photo, the ZERO-G session was not a recent one, as the actress has been blonde for some time now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Oct 25, 2020 at 10:55pm PDT

Urban posted a clip of his actual birthday celebration on his Instagram Story, sharing a slow-motion video of a bat smashing into a solid-looking cupcake. "I got a smashcake!!!!!" he wrote. Another video, which saw the dessert meet its demise, was captioned, "Best birthday ever."

(Photo: Instagram / Keith Urban)

Kidman and Urban married in 2006, and Kidman recently gushed about her husband during an appearance on the Today show. "He's such a good man, as I've said before," she told Jenna Bush Hager. "I'm married to a really good man. And the kids have a great father and that's a very beautiful thing to be able to say."

Kidman and Urban share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and the family is currently in Australia, where Kidman is filming an upcoming project, after spending much of their quarantine in Nashville.

"We just hunkered down and did what we were told," Kidman recently told The Daily Telegraph. "We've watched friends go to hell and back and have watched the world navigate this together. I think we are all just going, 'Is this really happening?'"

"Keith and I have that conversation where we go, 'I can't even believe this has happened,'" she continued, sharing that she, Urban and their daughters have stayed "healthy and safe."

In a new interview with Marie Claire, Kidman reflected on life with her family, sharing that it's actually "very simple."

"I’ve got an incredible life now, though," she said. "I actually have a very simple life, strangely enough. Everyone thinks it must be so complicated, but it’s not. My creative life is off the charts, but my actual life with my husband and two daughters is quite simple."