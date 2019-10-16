Tom Cruise’s 24-Year-Old Son Connor Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Dad in London

Tom Cruise was seen out and about with his and ex-wife Nicole Kidman‘s son Connor Cruise in London in a rare public sighting. The 57-year-old star was seen heading to a private helicopter with his son. Once inside, Cruise, who learned how to fly a chopper for his role in the Mission: Impossible franchise, was seen showing Connor, 24, some aviation basics.

Cruise wore a navy hoodie and jeans as he waved to onlookers, while Connor also went for a casual look in a black sweatshirt, jeans and sunglasses.

Connor was adopted by Cruise and Kidman during their marriage, along with their daughter Isabella (Bella), 26. Cruise also shares 13-year-old daughter Suri with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

That same day as their outing, Connor posted a captionless mirror selfie to his Instagram Story showing himself dressed up in a suit and black Gucci loafers.

Connor and Bella have mostly stayed out of the spotlight during their adult lives. Connor lives in Clearwater, Florida, near Scientology headquarters. Although he used to DJ, Connor now reportedly spends a lot of his time deep-sea fishing and even competing in the sport.

“Connor has a pretty simple life in Clearwater,” a source told PEOPLE in 2018. “He lives in his own home in a Scientology community. His life is deep-sea fishing. He has a lot of friends and seems very well-liked.”

Meanwhile, Bella lives in London with her husband Max Parker, whom she married in 2015. She recently opened up about her involvement in Scientology to fellow church members, writing in a testimonial written for the London branch of the organization that the auditing training she recently underwent was “exactly what I needed.”

Bella also launched a clothing line in February 2018 called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise).

Cruise is a high-ranking member of the Church of Scientology and rarely speaks to press about his children with Kidman, whom he divorced in 2001. When Kidman was asked about her relationship with her oldest children by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in November 2018, she said, “I’m very private about all that,” as reported by Australia’s Who Magazine. “I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

She continued, “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

