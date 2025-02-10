Tom Brady’s Extremely Expensive Watch Raises Eyebrows During Super Bowl Broadcast

Tom Brady made his Super Bowl commentary debut in style! The former NFL quarterback, 47, was rocking some major bling on his wrist as he took to the Fox Sports booth for the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Alongside his classic gray suit, Brady sported a Jacob & Co Yellow Sapphire Caviar Tourbillon watch that retails for $740,000. With hundreds of gems “exploding with the light,” Brady’s golden yellow-faced watch featured 130 baguette-cut gems on the dial, 16 baguette-cut gems and one large rose-cut gem on the crown and 224 baguette-cut gems on the case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A A detailed view of retired football player and Fox Sports analyst Tom Brady’s watch is shown prior to Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

“Tom Brady is the epitome of excellence, both on and off the field,” Jacob & Co. CEO Benjamin Arabov said in a press release. “The Caviar Tourbillon embodies the precision, luxury and innovation that define Jacob & Co. We’re honored to have him represent the artistry and craftsmanship behind every piece we create.”

Brady’s watch drew plenty of reactions from viewers on social media, with one person joking on X (formerly Twitter), “What the hell watch is Brady wearing? That thing looks like something Indiana Jones had to excavate.” Another pointed out, “Tom Brady’s watch is ghastly,” as a third asked, “Umm…is it just me, or is this ugly as hell?”

Tom Brady walks across the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The former football player, who won seven Super Bowls during his 23-season career in the NFL, is widely regarded as the best quarterback of all time. But as the Philadelphia Eagles’ lead ballooned to 34-0 in the third quarter over the Kansas City Chiefs, eventually leading to a 40-22 win, Brady expressed his sympathies for the Chiefs.

“It hurts to lose this game. We lost to the Giants in 2007. That was 17 years ago. We were on the precipice of history and we faced a Giants team that played their hearts out that day and beat us,” he said on the broadcast of his three career Super Bowl losses. “I still haven’t really lived it down, because you care so deeply. And I know that this Chiefs team does as well. Patrick is the ultimate competitor. The reality of a loss in this game is you don’t ever get over them.”