Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Commentary Has Fox Viewers Extremely Divided

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl debut in the play-by-play booth is getting lukewarm reviews from fans watching the game and posting online. If it’s not Brady’s commentary, it’s Fox Sports’ score bug at the bottom of the screen leaving people cold.

Tom Brady was not happy with this offensive pass interference call on A.J. Brown. #SBLIX pic.twitter.com/bcU9LNXVGr — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 9, 2025

Brady did get a little praise for her calls early on, calling out the referees for their penalty to end the Eagles first drive of the game. It was a constant complaint from fans before the playoffs started and Kansas City’s win over Buffalo in the AFC Championship game only helped to stir that.

“Tom Brady breaks down the game straight to the point and isn’t scared to criticize a call,” one fan wrote in support of Brady. Others were not as easy to find.

“Tom Brady is still insufferable,” another fan wrote.

“If I never hear Tom Brady speak again it will be too soon,” a third added.

“The only thing worse than having to watch Tom Brady in the Super Bowl is having to listen to Tom Brady doing commentary for the Super Bowl,” another added, referencing Brady’s long NFL career and Super Bowl success.

“This is already Tom Brady’s worst performance in a Super Bowl,” another noted.

Fans were also miserable about the score bug that Fox is introducing with this Super Bowl. Some shared gifs of vomiting NFL players, and others made fun of the designer and their decisions along the way with the score bug.

“This is the worst NFL scorebug I have ever seen this s— is straight from Roblox,” one angry fan wrote.