Tom Bergeron Teases Move to NBC After Fans Hope for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Return

Nearly two years after Tom Bergeron last entered the ballroom to host ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, the ousted host is teasing that he has something new up his sleeve. As the dancing competition prepares to enter its 30th season later this month, Bergeron on Tuesday took to social media to hint at his next venture, which seems to include a major change of networks.

In a tweet responding to the growing calls for DWTS to bring him back to host — many viewers still sour over his abrupt exit and Tyra Banks’ naming as his replacement — Bergeron said that he “deeply” appreciates fans’ “supportive texts & tweets.” However, he noted that “it’s been almost two years since I last hosted the dance show” and “life goes on,” and so does his career. Bergeron went on to hint that he may be moving on from ABC to its competing network NBC, coyly writing, “I traded in the A for an N. I’ll BCing you soon.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/Tom_Bergeron/status/1435421719452213248?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Bergeron did not provide any further details in that initial tweet, though in a follow-up tweet responding to an inquiring fan asking when he will finally spill the beans, Bergeron revealed that one upcoming project, which he said is a “hosting gig,” is currently “awaiting an anticipated green light.” He added, “Next week, tho, I’ll be shooting a guest spot on a new sitcom. I’ll see if I can be less of a tease with that one.”

Bergeron’s update came more than a year after he announced in July 2020 that he had been informed DWTS “will be continuing without me.” Bergeron’s co-host, Erin Andrews, was also booted from the series, with ABC later explaining that they made the decision to part ways with the two hosts as DWTS was looking to “embark on a new creative direction.” In their place, reality TV alum Tyra Banks took over. Prior to his abrupt exit, Bergeron held the hosting position since the show’s inception back in 2005, appearing as host for a total of 28 seasons.

As fans await Bergeron’s next big move, they can tune into the new season of Dancing With the Stars when it premieres on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC with Banks returning as host alongside the returning judging panel of Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and former pro Derek Hough. The network has already confirmed the roster of professional dancers set to return to the ballroom as well as the Season 30 celebrity lineup.