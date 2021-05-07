Is Tom Bergeron Teasing a 'Hollywood Squares' Reboot?

✖

Tom Bergeron is giving another hint that at his upcoming career announcement with his latest Instagram photo, which has fans thinking he might be hosting a new Hollywood Squares reboot. The Emmy-winner posed with a "Backstage with the Original Hollywood Square" book alongside the show's former host John Davidson. "Square Roots," he wrote in the caption.

While fans gathered in the comments underneath the post expressing much admiration for the two iconic game show hosts, many others began speculating what the vague post and caption could mean. It's possible the duo might be trying to get their hopes up for the show's comeback. "Please tell me they are bringing back Hollywood Squares and you are Hosting!!!!" one user said. There have been a couple of Hollywood Squares remakes over the years with a number of different hosts. The most recent iteration of the prolific game show was a country music-based version with Bob Saget as host, which aired on CMT.

The former Dancing With the Stars host previously teased his return to hosting, but he won't be going back to any of the shows he used to work on, despite any rumors saying otherwise. "I thought I would let you go into the weekend with some more information, some of which may disappoint some of you. I am returning to hosting — that is the part I hope doesn’t disappoint some of you," Bergeron shared in another video. "It’s not going to be a show that I previously hosted, however, it’s very reminiscent of a show I previously hosted."

Rumors that Bergeron would be coming back to Dancing With the Stars were first sparked after he shared another vague message on Twitter. He posted a quote from The Godfather Part III saying, "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in." The vague Twitter post earned an uproarious response from fans who were hoping he would be returning. He followed up the tweet with a video post, thanking his fans and promising there was more in store. "I have to say, your response to my admittedly cryptic [post] has been very flattering, very heartwarming. I promise I will let you know what I’m really talking about by next week at the latest."