'Today': Savannah Guthrie Offers Update After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Savannah Guthrie is sharing an update after testing positive for COVID-19 recently. On the Today Show, Guthrie told viewers that she was on the mend and would be back soon. It was previously announced that Guthrie tested positive for COVID-19 and that she would have to isolate over Mother's Day weekend.

Guthrie spoke to Hoda Kotb and the Today Show team over video chat, as she is still isolating after being diagnosed with the illness. Although, she added that she'll be back for Wednesday's episode of the news program, telling everyone, "I feel great. Honestly, I'm going to be back tomorrow. I just had a little cold, so I was really lucky with it." While it's unfortunate that she tested positive for COVID-19, she did say that she's been enjoying getting to rest by herself at home, saying, "Having five days by myself — can you even imagine?"

Even though Guthrie has been in isolation mode, she's been keeping herself busy. She told the team that she's developed a penchant for Quordle, which she said is "four Wordles at once." As for what else she's been doing, she said that she's been catching up on TV and doing "little organization projects." Her Today Show co-workers were glad to hear that she was feeling better. Kotb, in particular, was happy to hear that Guthrie got to spend time resting amidst her diagnosis.

"You know what, that makes up for all the four-hour, six-hour nights you've had for the past year and change," she said. "Savannah, by the way — she doesn't miss a day. Like, when she takes a day off, it's a huge thing. So you actually are forced into this rest, so we're glad, and we can't wait for you to come back, girl!" Guthrie revealed to her Instagram followers on Friday that she tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. She noted that she was feeling "fine," but experiencing a "slight cold." The anchor also mentioned that she was "thankful to be vaccinated!"

Guthrie previously tested positive for COVID-19 back in January. Coincidentally enough, Guthrie and Kotb both tested positive for the illness earlier this year within a few weeks of each other. At the time, Guthrie said, per Deadline, "We're trading places. I'm working from home. You're back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go."