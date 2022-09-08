'Today': Jenna Bush Hager's Scotland Interview With Camilla Interrupted Prior to Queen's Death

The world was turned upside down on Thursday due to Queen Elizabeth II's death. Ahead of the official announcement, the Today Show was on the ground in Scotland, where Jenna Bush Hager was set to conduct an interview with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Understandably, the interview was interrupted due to the news of the Queen's failing health. If they do reschedule the interview, Hager would then be speaking with the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, which reflects Camilla's new position.

Hager was ready to interview Camilla in Scotland for NBC News' Today Show when she was told that the Duchess of Cornwall was headed to Balmoral Castle with her husband, Prince Charles (who, following Elizabeth's passing, is now King). The Today anchor reflected on the moment, "We were about to sit down with Her Royal Highness to discuss some of her initiatives with reading. This is an interview we've been working on for a long time. We got to tour this house, the Dumfries House, which is a home that they have purchased and redone for the people of Scotland. And we were just told they have rushed off Balmoral, which is in the north of Scotland, to be with Her Majesty the Queen." Hager went on to stress the urgency of the situation and noted that this wasn't an action that they took "lightly."

"We know that they do not take these matters lightly. So they have rushed off, they had a full schedule with many meetings with some of their charities today, including, of course, an interview with us," her statement continued. "So for them to rush off to the north of Scotland, they must be taking these matters very, very seriously." Shortly after this situation unfolded with the Today Show, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth had passed away.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the palace's statement read. "Flags across the U.K. were lowered to half-mast ahead of a national minute's silence and the start of an official period of mourning." Charles later issued a statement in which he referred to his mother's passing as a "moment of the greatest sadness" for the family. He continued, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."