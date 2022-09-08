Prince Charles Issues First Statement as King Following Death of His Mother Queen Elizabeth

Prince Charles, who is now His Majesty The King, has released an official statement regarding the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He released this statement on social media via the Royal Family's official Twitter account. The former Prince of Wales referred to this period of time as a "moment of the greatest sadness" for the entire family.

Charles noted that he and the entire royal family is mourning the loss of the beloved monarch. The statement read, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world." The new king ended the statement by writing that he and the rest of the royal family will be comforted in knowing just how widely respected the late monarch was.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth passed away. Elizabeth, who was the longest-reigning British monarch in history, died at the age of 96. The Queen died at Balmoral in Scotland, the residence in the Scottish Highlands that she typically travels to during the summer. She was reportedly surrounded by her children and grandchildren at the time of her passing. Charles now succeeds her on the throne and his wife, Camilla, will now become the Queen Consort.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the palace said in a statement. "Flags across the U.K. were lowered to half-mast ahead of a national minute's silence and the start of an official period of mourning." There are explicit protocols in place for how the royal family will navigate life after the Queen's passing. Since she died while at her Balmoral residence, the royal family may follow Operation Unicorn, which outlines what would happen if she died in Scotland.

According to The Guardian, her coffin will be taken to the Palace at Holyroodhouse, where it will temporarily rest. The plan is also likely to include a ceremonial procession along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to St Giles' Cathedral, which is where the royal family would take part in a service. At a later date, her coffin will be transported to London and taken to Buckingham Palace. There would then be a big ceremonial procession in the capital for "D+5" (D-day plus five days) of the 10-day funeral plans. The Queen would then rest in state.