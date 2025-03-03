‘Today’ Icon Al Roker Shares Huge Family News

Al Roker’s family has plenty to celebrate! The Today show meteorologist announced Sunday that his daughter Leila Roker is engaged. The 26-year-old, Roker’s second child and his first with wife Deborah Roberts, is set to marry her longtime boyfriend Sylvain Gricourt after he dropped to one knee and popped the question at a restaurant in Venice, Italy.

“Well, it is now official. @gricourt.thegreat has proposed to my little girl, @leilaroker in the romantic city of Venice,” Roker shared the happy news on Instagram. The beloved meteorologist also uploaded several photos from the romantic engagement, adding in the caption, “we could not be happier, and look forward to planning for these two wonderful young folks coming together.”

A few hours earlier, Leila, a freelance journalist, shared the relationship update on her own account, sweetly penning alongside a gallery of images from her engagement, including a photo of her stunning engagement ring, “8 years ago, I moved to Paris, 7 years ago I met my person and best friend, and 2 days ago, that person took me on the most amazing surprise trip to Venice to ask me to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Gricourt also shared the news, telling his followers Sunday, “just two days ago I put a ring on her finger, and that’s the best thing I did in the last 33 years.” He added, “@leilaroker qu’est-ce que tu dis de passer les 33 prochaines ensemble, et toutes celles d’après?” — which translates in English to, “What do you say about spending the next 33 together, and all the ones after that? “

The engagement news was met with plenty of celebratory messages from the Roker family’s family and friends. Commenting on her daughter’s post, Deborah sweetly shared, “we could not be happier and more joyful!!!! Welcome to the family Sylvain! Now let’s plan a wedding!” Leila’s older sister, Courtney Roker Laga, whom Roker shared with his late ex-wife Alice Bell, commented, “So exciting!!! Welcome to the family @gricourt.thegreat.” Meanwhile, Roker’s Today co-anchor Craig Melvin also chimed in, writing, “Well this is just fantastic. Congrats Leila. Love love,” with ABC News anchor and Deborah’s colleague David Muir reacting to the news with a red heart emoji.

Returning to Instagram Monday morning, Roker again celebrated the momentous occasion, sharing a collage of photos showing his daughter and future son-in-law as kids against a photo from their engagement, writing, “Sylvain and Leila, each at 12 years old. And now both about to enter a new phase of their lives, together. So happy for them both.”