Al Roker’s Ex-Wife Alice Bell Has Died

Alice Bell, former spouse of NBC weatherman Al Roker and accomplished television producer, has passed away at age 77. The news was shared by the couple’s daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, in a touching social media tribute on Monday, Feb. 10. “She was my mother, my heart, and the most loving grandmother to Sky,” Laga wrote on Instagram. “I was with her for her last breath, and I will carry her love with me always.”

The loss prompted Roker’s absence from Tuesday’s installment of the Today show, where meteorologist Dylan Dreyer stepped in to cover his weather duties. The 70-year-old television veteran has not yet made a public statement about Bell’s passing, choosing to take time away from his broadcasting duties to process the loss.

Bell and Roker’s relationship was rooted in television, as both worked at WNBC in New York City during the early 1980s. While Roker served as the station’s weatherman, Bell made her mark behind the scenes as producer of the network’s Live at Five newscast. Their professional paths led to a personal union, with the couple marrying in 1984 and adopting daughter Courtney in 1987. Following their divorce in 1994, Roker went on to marry ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts in 1995, with whom he shares two children, Leila, 26, and Nicholas, 22.

Though their marriage ended, Bell remained an important figure in their daughter’s life. Recent photos shared by Laga capture tender moments between Bell and her granddaughter Sky, though they also reveal she had been using supplemental oxygen. The exact cause of her death has not been disclosed.

The announcement drew an outpouring of support from the television community. Former Today show cohost Tamron Hall wrote, “Sending our love,” while family friend Holly Robinson Peete added, “Sending love to you.”

Laga has consistently celebrated her blended family, recently praising Roberts as her “bonus mom” in a September 2023 birthday message: “More blessings, love, joy and peace in your life today and forever.” In May 2022, she honored all the maternal figures in her life, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day to the three most important women in my life: My mom Alice, my stepmother Deborah and my mother in law Barbara.”

Bell’s impact on her family extended beyond her role as a mother. As a television producer during a transformative era in broadcast news, she helped shape the industry while balancing family life. Her daughter has carried on a creative legacy of her own, establishing herself as a content creator, author, and recipe developer – a path that received full support from both her parents.

As Roker once shared on MSNBC’s Know Your Value about Courtney’s decision to attend culinary school: “We were surprised at first, and then I thought, ‘I should have thought of that.’ Courtney always liked to cook. She loved food presentation, too.”