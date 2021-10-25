‘Today’ Show Anchor Al Roker Announces New Project

Thanksgiving is only a month away, which makes now the perfect time for Today Show meteorologist Al Roker’s new project. The longtime NBC News anchor is set to launch a new podcast, appropriately called Cooking Up a Storm, on Nov. 1. Each episode of the series will feature Roker and celebrity guests sharing their favorite holiday recipes and secrets with listeners.

By the end of the series, listeners will know how to prepare the perfect Thanksgiving meal, course-by-course. The recipes included are Parmesan Smashed Potatoes by Ina Garten; Low Country Oyster Cornbread Dressing with Crispy Slab Bacon by Alexander Smalls; Crisp & Juicy Herb Roasted Turkey by Sohla El-Waylly; Caramelized Brussel Sprouts by Marcus Samuelsson; Cranberry Wojape Sauce by Sean Sherman; andSweet Potato Plantain Pie by Maya-Camille Broussard. This is the latest podcast from NBC News and MSNBC, and all episodes will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms.

After Roker shared the news about the podcast on his Instagram page Monday, his fans celebrated the chance to hear Roker’s cooking secrets. “Awesome! What we’re cooking was one of the best parts of my day when everything was shut down! Can’t wait to listen!!!! Next we need a cook book,” one fan wrote. “Can’t wait to see what you will be cooking up,” another chimed in.

Longtime Today viewers know Roker is not shy about sharing his favorite recipes on the show. Earlier this month, he contributed to Today All Day’s “Get Cooking With…” series, showing off his recipes for a giant steak and creamy cauliflower mash. “Swapping starchy potatoes for a nice cauliflower mash is the way to go if you’re watching carbs… or if you just love this cruciferous veggie,” Roker wrote. “Simmering the cauliflower in milk, plus adding lots of butter, creates a rich and creamy side that will be gone in minutes.”

Roker has also hosted shows for Food Network. In 2004, he hosted the short-lived Roker on the Road and hosted the 2002 special Al Roker’s Big Bag BBQ. However, in an interview with Food & Wine, Roker said he didn’t consider himself a “food person” on the level of Rachael Ray or Bobby Flay. ” I’m a normal guy. I’m not a chef. I don’t own a restaurant, so I really speak to and for the viewer. They can see themselves as a bald, chubby, black man cooking,” Roker said at the time. “Just kidding! But they see that I’m like them in many ways.”