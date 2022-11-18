Tim Allen Visits Jay Leno in Hospital, Gives Update on Condition

Jay Leno is reportedly "feeling better" as he remains hospitalized after he was seriously injured in a garage fire. Five days after Leno was rushed to a burn center in Los Angeles after one of his cars erupted into flames, Tim Allen provided fans with a promising update after he visited the former Tonight Show host at the Grossman Burn Center on Thursday.

Speaking with paparazzi outside the medical center, per TMZ, the Toy Story star shared that Leno is "feeling better," so much so that he was even cracking a few jokes. Allen revealed, "We did some jokes, which is what we do. We commiserated." Although Allen did not go into too much detail, he did reveal that Leno's face will not be disfigured as a result of the burns he suffered, telling paparazzi, "He's handsome and he's happy. The hospital is doing a great job taking care of him."

Leno had been repairing a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car on Saturday, Nov. 12 when there was a fuel leak, which caused gasoline to spray on his face and hands. A spark then triggered an explosion. In a statement, Leno credited his friend Dave with saving him, explaining that Dave jumped on him and quickly smothered the flames. Sources told TMZ at the time that Leno suffered burns to the left side of Leno's face, but the flames did not reach his eye or ear, with it later being revealed that Leno suffered third-degree burns on the left side of his face. In a statement, Leno said, "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

Dr. Peter Grossman, the director of the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills Hospital, told NBC Los Angeles that Leno suffered burns to "approximately 7% of his body." Described as "relatively serious," Grossman said the burns affected Leno's face, hands, and chest and that it's "too early to tell whether there's going to be any permanent damage" to the star's face. He added that doctors already added temporary skin grafts from "human cadaver skin" to Leno's body and that Leno would undergo another procedure "in a few days."

"He's walking around and he's cracking jokes. I can tell you he's incredibly kind to our nursing staff. ... He's been appreciative of everybody here and he's an ideal patient, and one who understands the seriousness of his injury," Grossman added. "I can say that he has been a remarkably kind and engaging resident in the hospital here. He was passing out cookies to some of the children who are here today in the burn unit, and he is incredibly compliant and we're very fortunate that he's been so kind to everybody here."

Grossman said he expects Leno will be back to work at some point soon and back to the things that he loves to do." Leno has not offered further public comment on the ordeal or his recovery.