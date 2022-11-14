Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized After Getting Seriously Burned in Car Fire

Comedian Jay Leno was rushed to the hospital this weekend after a car fire in his private garage. Sources close to Leno told reporters from TMZ that one of Leno's cars "erupted into flames" on Sunday and the former Tonight Show host was caught in the blaze. Leno's condition is unclear, but he reportedly suffered burns to the left side of his face. Leno confirmed in a statement to Variety that he is OK and will be taking time to recover. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," he said.

Leno is well known for his collection of classic cars, and he stores many of them at a parking garage in Los Angeles. He was reportedly visiting the facility on Sunday when one of his cars caught fire or exploded, though the details of this mishap are unclear. Leno had no warning of the blaze, so he was seriously injured. Insiders say his left eye and ear were not "penetrated" by the flames, which is good news for his prospective recovery.

Leno was rushed to Grossman Burn Center where a specialty burn ward is equipped to handle accidents like this. Sources close to him could not give details on his condition, but they said that he has canceled all of his public appearances for the week. Organizers at one conference Leno was to attend confirmed that he had canceled because of a "very serious medical emergency."

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," read a statement from The Financial Brand conference organizers published by PEOPLE. "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight." The burns were not disclosed at the time.

Leno is known for his hands-on love of cars, often working on them himself in his free time or on his TV show, Jay Leno's Garage which began as a web series for NBC.com in 2014, then evolved into a one-hour special on CNBC in 2015, and was finally picked up as a full TV series for the channel. It has aired seven seasons to date, with the most recent wrapping up just last month. It typically shows Leno reviewing classic cars and motorcycles as well as specialty vehicles. Leno observes or participates in restoration processes with other experts and, of course, test drives plenty of the finished products with a camera in tow.

So far, Leno's condition remains unclear after his accident on Sunday. Fans are sending their well-wishes to the comedian on social media.