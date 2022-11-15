Jay Leno Gives Health Update After He's Burned in Car Fire

Jay Leno has given some updates on his health and some clarifications on the accident he suffered on Saturday. Leno spoke to reporters from TMZ from his hospital bed, where he said he is recovering from third-degree burns, and that he believes he only survived thanks to the help of a friend.

Leno, 72, was in his private garage in Burbank, California when he was injured on Saturday. He now explains that he was trying to fix a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car when the line sprung a leak and began spraying gasoline onto his hands and face. Before Leno could extricate himself and wipe himself clean, a spark caught and spread to Leno's skin. He was burned instantly, but he said it could have been much worse if his friend Dave had not been keeping him company in the garage.

According to Leno, Dave jumped on him immediately and smothered the flames as fast as he could. Still, Leno was badly burned, particularly on the left side of his face. He has now clarified that his hands were burned as well, and he may need skin grafts in order to fully recover. Luckily, the flames did not damage Leno's eyes or his ears, which can be much harder to treat.

As previously reported, Leno was picked up from his garage by ambulance and rushed to Grossman Burn center, where a specialty burn ward was equipped to treat these injuries. He will need to be hospitalized for at least five to 10 days, and he has canceled all of his public engagements for the next two weeks. He may need more time off depending on how his recovery goes.

Leno gave a more direct statement to reporters from Variety on Monday night. He said: "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am okay. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet." At the same time, a hospital spokesperson told KTLA: "He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries and well wishes [and] wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in 'the best burn center in the United States."

Leno's love of classic cars and car restoration has become his calling cards in recent years, and he has now hosted eight seasons of Jay Leno's Garage on CNBC. It's unclear if this accident will impact the future of that show, or how Leno will feel about his hobby going forward.