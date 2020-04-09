Tim Allen’s ‘Home Improvement’ Throwback of Mr. Wilson as ‘Social Distancing Champion’ Draws in Social Media

Tim Allen recently took to Twitter to share a Home Improvement throwback, and the post has drawn in many social media users. In a tweet, Allen shared a photo of Wilson, who was the next-door neighbor to Allen’s Tim Taylor on the classic ’90s sitcom. In the photo, Wilson is jokingly referred to as the “Social Distancing Champion” from 1991-1999.
In his caption of the post, Allen referred to Wilson as his “dear old friend.” Appearing in nearly every single episodes of Home Improvement, the beloved Wilson was played by actor Earl Hindman. Fans of the show will remember that the Tim and Wilson’s yards were separated by a tall wooden fence, which they would talk to one another over when Tim needed Wilson’s sage advise. Notably, one of the show’s most famous running gags was that the the bottom half of Wilson’s face was always hidden by the fence.
My dear old friend. pic.twitter.com/RNTCXvoRm0— Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) April 8, 2020
Sadly, Hindman passed away in 2003, just a few years after the show aired its series finale. He was 61 years old at the time of his death. Ever since Allen shared the post, many of his followers have replied to it, expressing how much they love the post. Scroll down to check out some of the comments!
