TikTok Star Joshua Blackledge Dies at 16

Rising TikTok star Joshua Blackledge, best known for sharing car content with his 1.1 million followers, has died at age 16.

Blackledge passed away at his home in Newport, North Carolina on Tuesday, March 18, according to his obituary from Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. His cause of death was not disclosed.

“He had a passion for the outdoors and loved being around water, whether fishing or boating with friends. He also had a love for cars and trucks. At home, Joshua liked helping his mom with cooking, gardening, and yard work. He had an energetic spirit and was known for his entertaining nature, often impressing others with backflips,” the obituary read. “Joshua will be remembered by those who knew him for his enthusiasm and love for life. May his memory bring comfort to all who mourn his passing.”

The West Carteret High School junior amassed a large following on TikTok, where he shared videos of himself dancing, lip-syncing, and spending time with his loved ones under the username f30joshh. He was best known for his interest in cars and trucks, the teen often sharing videos and photos of different vehicles, including a recent March 8 post of himself upgrading a white pickup truck. His most recent TikTok post came on March 14, when he shared a video of himself and friends around a white pickup truck.

Blackledge also regularly collaborated on posts with his girlfriend, Emmie Gillikin, whom he’d been dating since last summer. Following the star’s passing, Gillikin penned an emotional tribute to him on her private account, per E! News.

“Missing this sweet boy right now. never would’ve thought i would have been here without you,” Gillikin captioned a compilation of clips shared on March 20. “Josh showed me what love really was even [though] im very young. he never failed to put a smile on my face no matter how mad i was at him … Even after these past couple days nothing seems real and im feeling all the emotions.”

Many of Blackledge’s followers have also paid tribute to the late star, one person writing, “Rest in peace you’re gone too soon.” Somebody else added, “There’s no way. I’m praying for Emmie. Test in peace Josh.”

Blackledge was honored with a “celebration of life” on Sunday, March 23. He is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Jackie Blackledge, and his brother, Josiah Blackledge.