✖

Kourtney Kardashian took a trip back to high school last week as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reunited with her "high school bestie," Ice Cream Castles owner Veronique Vicari Barnes. Posing together in all-black lounge wear in front of a massive Christmas tree while relaxing on giant cream pillows, the two gal pals caught up more than 20 years since their high school graduation in the Dec. 9 photos.

While the Poosh founder simply wrote, "high school bestie" on her photos, Vicari Barnes added alongside the same pictures, "valley girls 4 life." The entrepreneur's followers were happy to see the two ladies reunite all these years later. "Gorgeous! Represent the 818!" one person commented, as another wrote, "I remember these two teenagers! Something should never change." A third chimed in, "Awwww glad you bombshell beauties rekindled."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Kardashian is reliving her high school days as she takes on a part in the upcoming remake of the 1999 teen rom-com She's All That, which is set to star the reality personality's best friend, TikTok star Addison Rae. Kardashian shared the big news the same day she met up with Vicari Barnes, posting a photo of herself reading a script for the project, directed by Mark Waters, the filmmaker behind Mean Girls. The mother-of-three wrote on the photo that she was "studying," tagging He's All That.

If that wasn't enough to confirm the casting, the film's Instagram account shared Kardashian's post with the caption, "Introducing Jessica Miles Torres," and Rae shared her friend's picture with the caption, "work partner." While there has been no additional info on who Kardashian's character is in the '90s movie remake, we do know that Rae will be playing the lead role in the new movie, which is a reimagining of the original plot from a teenage girl's perspective. Rae will be playing the character originally portrayed by Freddie Prinze Jr., a high school queen bee who decides to makes over a nerdy male classmate after bragging she can make anyone popular.

This isn’t Kardashian’s first acting gig, having made her debut on the TV soap opera One Life to Live in 2011, playing Kassandra Kavanaugh. It will feel like an updated take on the classic, actor Tanner Buchanan, who plays the guy Rae's character makes over, told PEOPLE. "That the girl is the one ‘making over’ the guy," he said. "In reality, they’re both making over each other into better people, like in She’s All That. It really holds true to the original story, but is just updated in a way that feels current … cell phones and social media are pretty integral parts of our lives now!"