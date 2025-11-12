Tiffany Haddish Shows a Different, ‘Softer Side’ in New Peacock Docuseries (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish is packing her bags for a different kind of girls trip.

The Girls Trip star, 45, takes off on a trip through Africa with her childhood friends Selena Martin, Shermona Long and Sparkle Clark during Peacock’s new docuseries Tiffany Haddish Goes Off.

The six-episode series, which premieres Thursday, follows the four friends as they travel through South Africa, Zimbabwe and Tanzania while going on a trip of self-discovery and sisterhood.

Ahead of the premiere, Haddish and her friends opened up to PopCulture.com about their very own girls trip, which showed a “softer side” of the comedian.

“Way back in the 1900s, when we were just little girls, I always said, ‘We’re gonna go on trips. We gotta go to Africa, y’all — that’s where it’s at. We gotta get to Africa and see what’s going on,” Haddish said of the inspiration behind Tiffany Haddish Goes Off. “And I would talk about this all the time, but we didn’t have money. … I’m the type of person, if you hear me talking about something, it’s probably gonna happen. Now it might not happen right away. It might take 20 years, but we did it!”

As the people who know Haddish the best, Martin, Long and Clark agreed that the docuseries will show a side of the Like a Boss star that the public doesn’t know.

“I feel like on the show, she was a bit more emotional,” Martin told PopCulture, “and I feel like the world doesn’t really get to see that often — or at all, really.”

Clark agreed, “I think that everyone sees the fun, outgoing, energetic Tiffany, but she really taps into her emotional side, and people get to see the softer side of her.”

Long noted that the trip also gave Haddish’s dearest friends a different look at how “affected” she can be by negative attention, as the docuseries captures a moment in which the performer’s “seemingly shocked” video of an African grocery store gained backlash online.

Haddish said while she might “wig out” a little at that kind of negative press, having her closest friends with her in a moment of crisis was “amazingly satisfying.”

“I just prayed that God would send people like this, but then I already had the people — I just had to go on trips with them. I just got to keep them closer to me,” Haddish told PopCulture, adding that “it’s good to have real, grounded, mentally healthy friends around when your spirit’s being attacked.”

Although negative headlines and social media posts can feel like “spiritual warfare” at times, Haddish said she’s realized that she has “a shield of fantastic relationships” around her, and that she doesn’t need to be “concerned” about the feedback that once made her spiral.

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off premieres all six episodes on Thursday, Nov. 13 on Peacock.