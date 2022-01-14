Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI After Falling Asleep Behind Wheel

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested on Friday morning in Atlanta, Georgia. Haddish is currently filming Disney’s Haunted Mansion with Owen Wilson, and she was found by officers in her car at 4 a.m. and was reportedly “asleep at the wheel.” According to reports, Haddish was arrested and is facing a DUI charge.

Haddish was allegedly found after improperly pulling off the road and police had been called by someone who reported a woman sleeping In her car. The police believed that Haddish had been smoking marijuana prior to her arrest. Haddish smiled in her mug shot after she was booked, and she posted $1,666 to bond to get out of jail by 6:30 a.m.

Haddish broke up with fellow actor Common in November after about a year of dating. Following the split, Common said that once they “got back on the move, it didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship,” he said on Fox Soul’s Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored on Dec. 9. The Oscar-winner also said he did not think “the love really dispersed I just think it was like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

Haddish also appeared on Lee’s show later in December, and the Here Today star said she was “very disappointed” with Common’s comments, reports TooFab. “I was like, Oh, okay, that’s not what you told me, but okay,” Haddish said. When asked what he really told her, Haddish declined to say so publicly.

“I’m fine with it. It’s gonna be a new opportunity,” Haddish continued when asked about the split. “I miss him. I miss him from time to time, but that’s with any relationship, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I’m fine with it. It’s cool.” Common “might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody,” Haddish told Lee, but he is instead “like a bee going from flower to flower.” She wished him “nothing but joy and happiness.”

Haddish and Common met while making The Kitchen and quickly became friends. Their relationship turned romantic last year. Haddish confirmed they were dating in August 2020. In late November, a source told PEOPLE the two split. “They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” the source said at the time.