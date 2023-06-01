Tiffany, '80s Pop Star, Involved in Scary Car Accident

Former '80s teen pop sensation Tiffany is "extremely lucky" to be alive following a terrifying car accident in Nashville last week. The "I Think We're Along Now" singer was reportedly driving on Interstate 65 in Nashville when a tire from a truck collided with her vehicle and got stuck under the driver's side, a representative for Tiffany, whose full name is Tiffany Darwish, told TMZ and the New York Post.

The collision left Tiffany's vehicle severely damaged. Images shared with the two outlets showed heavy damage to the front driver's side of the vehicle. Her representative explained that in addition to the visible front end damage seen in the photos, the transmission was torn apart in the collision and the side paneling was "ripped completely off." It is unclear if the singer sought medical attention after the accident, but she said in a statement, "I'm extremely lucky and thankful because a major accident could have happened."

Tiffany was a pop sensation throughout the '80s, considered the Britney Spears of her day at the height of her career. Her debut album, Tiffany, was released in 1987 and included I Think We're Alone Now, a cover of the Tommy James & The Shondells song. The song became an instant hit, spending two weeks at #1 in the US in 1987 and hit #13 in Australia. It was Australia's 32nd highest-selling single of 1988. She released a guitar-driven version of the single in 2019.

Following Tiffany, the singer went on to release her second studio album, Hold an Old Friend's Hand, in 1988. While the album was not as successful as her debut, it did include a Top 10 single with "All This Time," charted in the upper register of the Billboard 200 in 1988, and became platinum-selling. She later released New Inside in 1990 and Dreams Never Die in 1993 before returning with her first studio album in six years in 2000 with The Color of Silence. More recently, she released her 11th studio album, Shadows, in November, and is set to complete another run of the Shadows tour in the fall.

Outside of music, Tiffany has also dabbled in reality TV. She appeared has appeared on Celebrity Fit Club, Australia's version of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and Hulk Hogan's Celebrity Championship Wrestling. She has also made appearances on various horror and science fiction films, including Necrosis (2009), Mega Piranha (2010), and Mega Python vs. Gatoroid (2011).