Tiffany was a massive star in the 1980s alongside names like Debbie Gibson and the New Kids on the Block, scoring several hits across the decade. But the star that flies high at one point can typically fall from the heavens as time goes by and tastes change.

While Tiffany has seen many ups and downs, her latest headline is a down though it could easily be a plus for many. During a show in Melbourne, Florida, on Sunday, the former pop star seemed to be struggling through her hit cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now.” Fans in attendance were singing along, but then something went awry.

Near the end, something catches her eye and the singer lashes out at the crowd, telling them, “f-k you!!!” According to TMZ, the singer’s representatives said that Tiffany had lost her voice and was frustrated with the performance. The outlet believes some in the crowd might’ve been heckling, but we’d like to see them go tour nearly every mall in America during the height of mall saturation.

During the height of her career, Tiffany was the Britney Spears of her day against Debbie Gibson for teen pop supremacy, Or she was the Christina Aguilera, the comparison might not work but it is prequel to the success the later singers would have.

After her musical career fell off a bit, Tiffany has found her way to reality television on Celebrity Fit Club and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. She has also acted in several sci-fi and horror films of the Roger Corman variety, appearing in Mega Piranha and Mega Python vs. Gatoroid. The latter movie featured her acting opposite Gibson in a bit of nostalgic fun for fans.

Tiffany and Gibson also both posed for Playboy in the early 2000s, making a break from the teen image they’d had through the height of their careers. Both also took part in the Mixtape tour with Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature and New Kids on the Block in 2019.

Some fans were saddened by the Florida outburst and video shared by TMZ, but at the end of the day we’re all just human at the end. Breaking or feeling pressure can happen, so people should be able to vent every now and then.