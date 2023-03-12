Alec Baldwin Hit With Car Accident Lawsuit Amid 'Rust' Charges

Alec Baldwin has been sued again. Following the criminal trial and civil lawsuits arising from the Rust shooting, Baldwin is facing a lawsuit over an alleged car accident in which serious injuries appeared to have been sustained. An Ahmed Mustafa is suing Alec Baldwin for property damage and personal injury after allegedly being involved in a car crash in the spring of 2021, months before the fatal Rust incident, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. Mustafa said the incident occurred on Pacific Coast Highway 1 and Cross Creek Road in Malibu, California. Due to "the impatience and negligence of Mr. Baldwin who had recently left the Cross Creek Shopping Center," Mustafa alleges that he was involved in a car accident with Baldwin at approximately 2:43 in the afternoon. As a result of the narrowness of the roads around Cross Creek Shopping Center, it can be difficult to navigate since only one lane of traffic is available in the northbound and one in the southbound directions.

The southbound lane of Cross Creek Road changes from one to two lanes near the intersection with Pacific Highway, where Mustafa claims the accident occurred. After Cross Creek Road changed directions, Mustafa claims Baldwin "impatiently sped up and attempted to get in front of Mr. Mustafa, who had the right-of-way as Mr. Mustafa was located in front of Mr. Baldwin before the subject incident." According to Mustafa, Baldwin used the northbound lane in an attempt to cut him off. The court filing states, "In doing so, Mr. Baldwin impermissibly crossed double yellow lines, and the rear passenger side of Mr. Baldwin's vehicle collided with the front driver's side of Mr. Mustafa's vehicle. "Mr. Baldwin was 100% at fault" for the alleged accident, Mustafa concluded, citing California's Vehicle Code laws against crossing double yellow lines, unsafe lane changes, and "Wobbling." According to the code, "If double parallel solid yellow lines are in place, a person driving a vehicle shall not drive to the left of the lines."

In addition to his wage loss and the loss of use of his property, Mustafa also claims hospital and medical expenses, general damages, property damages, and loss of earning capacity. Aside from this, Mustafa claims that he suffered "suffered physical injuries in an amount, scope and extent not yet fully known." Last week, Baldwin requested a waiver from appearing in the virtual courtroom that set the Rust trial's schedule. The gun Baldwin was holding on the set of Rust went off on October 21, 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was also hospitalized as a result. As a result of Hutchins' death, Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were officially charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January 2023.