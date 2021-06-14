Tia Mowry-Hardict Revives Bright Hairstyle in New Photos

✖

Tia Mowry-Hardrict just revived a hairstyle and fans are loving it. From the cut to the color, the Sister Sister star is turning heads. In the series of photos she shared to her Instagram account, the actress has gone with a beautiful blonde look for the summer months, adding bangs to her style, while rocking a bright yellow over-sized blazer with a white top underneath.

"She's back!! You can call me #blondie," she captioned, adding more hashtags including "hairstyles" and "fun." Fellow celebrities flooded the comment section along with fans, including Taraji P. Henson who wrote, "Giiiiiirrrrrrrlllllll," using several emojis like heart, heart eyes and fire. Gabrielle Union also commented, saying, "Love this!" with La La Anthony echoing, "Love," as she too used several heart eye emojis.

Mowry-Hardrict also rocked her new look in a video of her and her husband Cory Hardrict as the two stepped into Monday. The two recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary and in a recent interview with PopCulture.com, the 42-year-old explained how she and her husband are best friends and how "forgiveness" and "communication" have helped them in their marriage over the years. "One is forgiveness," she said. "If you're holding on to resentment; if you're holding on, nobody's going to be able to move forward in any type of relationship that you have."

Mowry-Hardrict also noted that "communication" is what's seen them through, even sharing an example of something that happened just days before her interview with PopCulture. She explained how he left one piece of kale in a baggie in the freezer, and to her that didn't make much sense, but instead of getting mad, she simply asked him why he did that. "'Why do you do this? No, really, I want to know,'" she asked him. "'What is the reason? What is your justified reason on why you do this?' And you know what he said? He said, 'I want to save that for you.'" Naturally, she wa taken back by his consideration and alluded that if she had chosen to fight about it without asking first, it could have led to an unnecessary disagreement when he was simply thinking of her best interest. While the two have been married for 13 years, they've been together since their childhood and now share two beautiful children together, Cairo, 3, and Cree, 9.