9 Things to Know About Kate Spade’s Husband, Andy Spade

The fashion industry suffered a tragic loss after the death of Kate Spade by suicide.

The designer was found dead in her New York apartment after she took her own life. She leaves behind husband Andy and 13-year-old Frances Beatrix.

The powerhouse couple were not just partners in love, but also in business, both responsible for two successful fashion brands.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

He is David Spade’s Brother

Andy is the comedian’s older brother. They have an older sibling, called Bryan.

In 1968, when Andy was 6 years old their father Sam abandoned the family. Sam moved his wife Judy and kids to Phoenix, Arizona because he supposedly had a job offer. Judy said in a 2009 interview, “When we finally got out to Phoenix, that turned out to be a lie – he didn’t actually have a job there.”

How They Met

Kate was studying at Arizona State University studying journalism when the pair met working at a clothing store.

“We worked together at a clothing store, and I was on the women’s side. He was on the men’s side,” she said in a January 2018 interview. “And one day, his car broke down and he asked me for a ride home. And we really started off as really great friends.” They eventually married in 1994.

His Brilliant Suggestion

Kate remembered in an early interview how “flabbergasted” she was when her husband suggested she launch the accessory line.

He Co-Founded Kate Spade New York

Their first product was a handbag and since the brand’s conception, Kate Spade handbags have remained iconic in a fashion girl’s wardrobe.

He loved working with Kate

In 2017, he gushed about working alongside Kate on his businesses: “The good part is that we share the same aesthetic and we like the same things. She happens to be very, very detail oriented and I happen to think more conceptually.”

They sold the company

The couple sold Kate Spade New York in 2006 and officially left the company in 2007 so that they could focus on raising Frances.

Andy wouldn’t stay out of the business world for too long.

He co-founded an advertising studio

The businessman established Partners & Spade, an advertising and branding company with an impressive list of clients, including Coca-Cola, Nordstrom and J. Crew.

Andy also created a loungewear brand called Sleepy Jones.

A New Opportunity

In 2016, Kate and Andy co-founded a new fashion line, Frances Valentine. Named in honor of Kate’s family names, as well as a tribute to their daughter.

Kate even changed her name to Valentine to match the branding.

They Were Separated

After her death, Andy revealed the couple had been separated for almost a year. While the subject of divorce was never considered, the couple was living separately.

His Statement

