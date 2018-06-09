9 Things to Know About Kate Spade’s Husband, Andy Spade

The fashion industry suffered a tragic loss after the death of Kate Spade by suicide.
The designer was found dead in her New York apartment after she took her own life. She leaves behind husband Andy and 13-year-old Frances Beatrix.
The powerhouse couple were not just partners in love, but also in business, both responsible for two successful fashion brands.
He is David Spade’s Brother
Andy is the comedian’s older brother. They have an older sibling, called Bryan.
In 1968, when Andy was 6 years old their father Sam abandoned the family. Sam moved his wife Judy and kids to Phoenix, Arizona because he supposedly had a job offer. Judy said in a 2009 interview, “When we finally got out to Phoenix, that turned out to be a lie – he didn’t actually have a job there.”
How They Met
Kate was studying at Arizona State University studying journalism when the pair met working at a clothing store.
“We worked together at a clothing store, and I was on the women’s side. He was on the men’s side,” she said in a January 2018 interview. “And one day, his car broke down and he asked me for a ride home. And we really started off as really great friends.” They eventually married in 1994.
His Brilliant Suggestion
Kate remembered in an early interview how “flabbergasted” she was when her husband suggested she launch the accessory line.
He Co-Founded Kate Spade New York
Their first product was a handbag and since the brand’s conception, Kate Spade handbags have remained iconic in a fashion girl’s wardrobe.
He loved working with Kate
In 2017, he gushed about working alongside Kate on his businesses: “The good part is that we share the same aesthetic and we like the same things. She happens to be very, very detail oriented and I happen to think more conceptually.”
They sold the company
The couple sold Kate Spade New York in 2006 and officially left the company in 2007 so that they could focus on raising Frances.
Andy wouldn’t stay out of the business world for too long.
He co-founded an advertising studio
The businessman established Partners & Spade, an advertising and branding company with an impressive list of clients, including Coca-Cola, Nordstrom and J. Crew.
Andy also created a loungewear brand called Sleepy Jones.
A New Opportunity
In 2016, Kate and Andy co-founded a new fashion line, Frances Valentine. Named in honor of Kate’s family names, as well as a tribute to their daughter.
Kate even changed her name to Valentine to match the branding.
They Were Separated
After her death, Andy revealed the couple had been separated for almost a year. While the subject of divorce was never considered, the couple was living separately.
His Statement
Read Andy’s full statement, released after Kate’s death here:
Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.
Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.
For the past 10 months we had been living separately, but within a few blocks of each other. Bea was living with both of us and we saw each other or spoke every day. We ate many meals together as a family and continued to vacation together as a family. Our daughter was our priority. We were not legally separated, and never even discussed divorce. We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how. We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break.
This is the truth. Anything else that is out there right now is false. She was actively seeking help for depression and anxiety over the last 5 years, seeing a doctor on a regular basis and taking medication for both depression and anxiety. There was no substance or alcohol abuse. There were no business problems. We loved creating our businesses together. We were co-parenting our beautiful daughter. I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media.
My main concern is Bea and protecting her privacy as she deals with the unimaginable grief of losing her mother. Kate loved Bea so very much.