‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Dead at 52

It has been reported that Kristoff St. John, a star of The Young and the Restless, has died at the age of 52.

According to Us Weekly, the actor was found dead in his Los Angeles, California home on Sunday. The outlet notes that police informed TMZ that paramedics responded to a call, but that St. John was pronounced dead on the scene.

The star’s ex-wife, Mia St. John, seemed to confirmed his death on Monday morning in a since-deleted tweet. TMZ cited no official cause of death, but did report that a source close to the situation revealed alcohol was suspected to be involved.

St. John was a beloved star of The Young and the Restless, with the actor first appearing on the show in 1991, and then going on to earn nine Daytime Emmy Award nominations and 10 NAACP Image Awards for his role. Sadly, he suffered the loss of his son in 2014 to suicide, which understandably impacted him greatly.and In 2017, St. John was hospitalized to have his mental and emotional health evaluated.

He took to Instagram following the clinic stay, letting his fans know that he was grateful for their support.

“To all of mi (sic) IG peeps. Thanks for throwing out a life preserver,” he wrote in the post. in November 2017. “Words cannot express the gratitude that I feel to have so much love that you bathe me in…anoint me with…cloak me with. I am humbled.”

“Life is precious. I look forward to continuing this journey together with all of you…us. Because at the end of the day, at the magic hour, we are warmed with an all knowing presence of light and love,” he continued. “My heart beats to the music of our creation. You are an integral piece of my personal spiritual puzzle, as I hope I am to yours. I love you…forever. #gratitude #friends #life #journey #love #yr #cbs.”

In the wake of St. John’s passing, many The Young and the Restless fans have taken to social media to lament his loss, with on fan writing, “Kristoff, you were a pioneer for african-americans in daytime soaps. You’ll be remembered for the great work you’ve done on #YR. To the St John family, my condolences to you.”

RIP Kristoff St. John @kristoffstjohn1 (July 15, 1966 – February 3, 2019) Good bye to one of the most iconic soap actors & we are going to miss you very much. I know it was not happy time for you but we also know you are no longer in pain. Rest In Peace & we love you… 🙏🏻 #YR pic.twitter.com/elOlP7yzA2 — Timothy Parish (@DeafAngelboy23) February 4, 2019

At this time, producers for The Young and the Restless do not appear to have commented on St. John’s death.