The Wire actor Dominic West had some very choice words regarding President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. During an interview with Good Morning Britain on Friday, West shared how he reacted to the news that Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, as Entertainment Tonight noted. According to the actor, he had a very positive reaction to the news.

“Well, I did slightly leap in the air with joy,” West said about Trump's diagnosis. “[Trump] said, ‘It is what it is,’ and I think the phrase is ‘What goes around comes around.’" He added, "I just hope it doesn't interfere with him being elected out of office, that's all." Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garroway then asked the actor if he believes that there is "an element of karma" to Trump contracting COVID-19 after months of trying to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic. He responded, “There’s an element of schadenfreude, I suppose. I’m not a fan of his, as you can probably tell, and I just hope Biden stays healthy and gets the presidency as quickly as possible."

On early Friday morning, Trump took to Twitter to write that both he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, tested positive for COVID-19. The news came shortly after Hope Hicks, one of the top aides to the president, tested positive for the illness. Ever since the president shared his diagnosis, multiple people in his inner circle have also announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19. That list includes former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trump's personal assistant Nicholas Luna, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Ron Johnson, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie.

After he announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Friday afternoon after he was said to be experiencing "mild symptoms." While there have been many conflicting reports about the state of the president's health, he wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon that he would be leaving the hospital that very evening. In his message, he also seemingly downplayed the severity of the pandemic by saying that people should not be "afraid" of COVID-19 and that they should not let it "dominate your life." According to Time, as of right now in the United States, there have been over 7,000,00 cases of the coronavirus and over 200,000 deaths linked to the illness.