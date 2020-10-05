Donald Trump Tweets 'Don't Be Afraid of Covid' Ahead of Leaving Hospital and Twitter Erupts

President Donald Trump has been battling COVID-19. The president first shared on early Friday morning that both he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the illness. He has since been admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Center for treatment. On Monday, Trump shared an update about his treatment, telling his followers that he is feeling "really good" and to not be "afraid" of COVID-19. Many users on Twitter immediately took issue with his statement, as it seemingly diminishes the seriousness of the pandemic, which has led to over 100,000 American lives lost.

Trump wrote on Monday afternoon that he would be leaving Walter Reed Military Medical Center at 6:30 p.m. local time. He then said that he is "feeling really good," amidst his battle with COVID-19. The president went on to write that people should not be "afraid" of COVID-19 and that they should not let it "dominate your life." He even ended his statement by writing that he feels better than he did 20 years ago thanks to the drugs that the Trump administration has allegedly been developing to combat this respiratory illness.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Unsurprisingly, there were many individuals who took issue with the president downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic. As of right now, there have been over 2,000,000 confirmed cases of the illness and over 100,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States, per NBC News. So, in response to Trump's tweet, those individuals shared a piece of their minds.