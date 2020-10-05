Donald Trump Tweets 'Don't Be Afraid of Covid' Ahead of Leaving Hospital and Twitter Erupts
President Donald Trump has been battling COVID-19. The president first shared on early Friday morning that both he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the illness. He has since been admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Center for treatment. On Monday, Trump shared an update about his treatment, telling his followers that he is feeling "really good" and to not be "afraid" of COVID-19. Many users on Twitter immediately took issue with his statement, as it seemingly diminishes the seriousness of the pandemic, which has led to over 100,000 American lives lost.
Trump wrote on Monday afternoon that he would be leaving Walter Reed Military Medical Center at 6:30 p.m. local time. He then said that he is "feeling really good," amidst his battle with COVID-19. The president went on to write that people should not be "afraid" of COVID-19 and that they should not let it "dominate your life." He even ended his statement by writing that he feels better than he did 20 years ago thanks to the drugs that the Trump administration has allegedly been developing to combat this respiratory illness.
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
Unsurprisingly, there were many individuals who took issue with the president downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic. As of right now, there have been over 2,000,000 confirmed cases of the illness and over 100,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States, per NBC News. So, in response to Trump's tweet, those individuals shared a piece of their minds.
Reckless
This may very well be your most reckless tweet of all-time.— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) October 5, 2020
A Doctor Weighs In
Don’t be afraid of Covid? Not every American has access to the top therapeutics and doctors with the most advanced equipment available to the President of the United States. You feel better than you did 20 years ago? That’s because of your dexamethasone high that resembles mania.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 5, 2020
Irresponsible
This is super irresponsible on so many levels.— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) October 5, 2020
Pointing It Out
You have unparalleled access to the best MDs, facilities, nutritionists, etc...This only proves that health outcomes in US are disproportionately impacted by wealth, access and skin color. You are trying to kick +20M off their health insurance during a pandemic.— Carmen (@clnovoa) October 5, 2020
The Levels Of Care
Wouldn't it be nice if everyone could get the same care you have received without having to pay a single dime? You love universal health care when it's benefiting you, don't you?— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 5, 2020
Dangerous
"Don't be afraid of COVID" might be the single most dangerous thing you've ever said, and that's saying something. And I'm sure we'd all love to have the level of care you got, if we could afford it.— That's HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) October 5, 2020
Don't Diminish This
DON'T YOU DARE! DON'T YOU DARE DIMINISH 210,000 LIVES LOST. You are the most loathesome person alive right now.— Yasmine Galenorn--New Release: Autumn's Bane (@YasmineGalenorn) October 5, 2020