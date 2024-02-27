The Wiggles Star Pregnant With Twins Thanks to IVF

The Wiggles family is growing by two more! Caterina Mete, who made her debut as a Wiggle in 2021, announced Monday that she is expecting twin girls as the result of "a long journey through IVF."

"I've got some exciting news to share with you. I'm pregnant! With twin girls!" the entertainer, 43, wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a video of her revealing her baby bump and showing off adorable matching baby Wiggle costumes. "I'm due later in the year, but I wanted to share this news with you now, as I'll be seeing many of you at the upcoming Wiggles shows and, as you can see, my girls are already starting to make an appearance."

She continued, "My two little miracles are the result of a long journey through IVF and an anonymous donor from my fertility clinic," adding, "I'm so excited for the adventure ahead, and I can't wait to be a mum. I look forward to sharing more with you as I continue on this incredible journey."

Mete also shared a touching statement with the NZ Herald, saying, "Becoming a mother has always been a dream of mine. I feel overwhelmingly blessed to share that I am expecting two beautiful little miracles. This journey has been challenging, but filled with so much love and support." She continued of her IVF journey, "I am immensely grateful for the incredible team at my fertility clinic and the technology that has made this possible. I can't wait to meet my twin girls and embark on this exciting new chapter of my life. I'd also like to thank everyone at The Wiggles for their unwavering support."

Mete said she would be taking maternity leave to spend time with her twins once they are born in July, but until then she will continue to perform regularly in person and via recording. The Wiggles family is "overjoyed and filled with pride" and told the outlet they "cannot wait to meet her twin girls and watch her embrace the joys of motherhood."

"We are overjoyed and filled with pride as we prepare to welcome two new beautiful members to The Wiggles' family. Caterina's strength, courage, and unwavering optimism have inspired us all. We cannot wait to meet her twin girls and watch her embrace the joys of motherhood," the group said.

Mete first joined The Wiggles two decades ago as a friend to Dorothy the Dinosaur and has gone on to fill many roles in the Australian children's musical group, including head of wardrobe and dance captain.