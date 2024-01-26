Sofia Richie Is Pregnant, Shares Baby Bump Photos

Sofia Richie confirmed the longstanding rumors that she's expecting her first child. The model, socialite, and daughter of Lionel Richie confirmed the news in a cover shoot and interview for Vogue Magazine. The magazine followed it up with an Instagram post congratulating her on the impending birth of her baby girl, due in June 2024. "Congratulations are in order for @sofiarichiegrainge! The star is expecting her first child with her husband, @Elliotgrainge. "I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," Richie Grainge tells Vogue exclusively of her journey to motherhood. Tap the link in bio to see find out all of the exclusive details, including the gender of her Gemini baby," the post reads. Richie looks stunning in a series of photos exposing her growing baby bump.

Richie says she learned she was pregnant when she was about 4 weeks in, noting she felt sick during a fashion show in Milan. Upon her return home to L.A., she took pregnancy tests and the results were positive. She says she and her husband, Elliot Grainge, had been casually trying to make a baby since they wed last Spring in a big French wedding.

Richie previously dated Scott Disick. They began dating when she was just 19. After a relationship that consisted of joint vacations with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and their three kids, Disick claimed in the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that Richie gave him an ultimatum.

"I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority," he said while speaking with Khloe Kardashian. "But then even when doing that, I feel like she just started wanting to push Kourtney out. And I said like, that's the most important thing to me is my kids and that's my family, and the only family I have, including you guys along with it. She was like, 'I don't want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney,'" he continued. "And then she literally said with an ultimatum: 'You have to choose me or Kourtney.' Kourtney is Kourtney and my kids — it's a unit,'" he said. "I was like, 'How could you even want that for me?' It just became like, an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with, right?"

In a later confessional, Disick told producers: "I'm never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting we have, nothing in a million years, will be worth what we have. And I truthfully believe if the right person were to even come along into Kourtney's life, or my life, us having children and having this amazing relationship would only be a plus to the outsider."