‘The Wiggles’ Star Greg Page Recovering After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Concert

Greg Page, one of the founding members of The Wiggles, suffered a cardiac arrest during a relief concert for the brushfires in Australia. The band said Page, 48, is recovering at a hospital. Page was the original “Yellow Wiggle” and left the band in 2006 for health reasons, before returning in 2012 and 2013.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wiggles (@thewiggles) on Jan 5, 2020 at 8:06pm PST

“Update: At the end of the show this evening there was a medical incident off stage involving Greg Page,” the band’s team wrote on Twitter Friday. “Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment. We will provide more information as it comes to hand.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A few hours later, The Wiggles shared another update.

“As has been reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bushfire relief performance and was taken to hospital,” the second statement read. “He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern.”

Page collapsed during the end of the concert in Sydney, reports CNN affiliate Nine News. The show was a sold-out reunion concert featuring the original members of the band performing together for the first time in several years.

Members of the audience told Australia’s 10 Daily that the concert stopped for a moment while Page was covered with a stage curtain. The other members of the group came back, telling the crows Page “needed medical attention” and they played one more song without him.

An ambulance rushed him from the concert to a nearby hospital.

The Wiggles was founded in 1991 and became an international success with their children’s music, and the members were easily identifiable with their yellow, purple, blue and red shirts. In 2013, the “New Wiggles” era began, with Anthony Field, Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce and Emma Watkins now making up the group.

In 2006, Page left the group for his health issues. He was diagnosed with dysautonomia at age 34, reports CBS News. The condition, which causes shortness of breath, heavy chest, light-headedness, shaking, fatigue and dizziness, made it difficult to perform.

“I had to do it, for my health,” Page told PEOPLE in 2012, when he returned to the group. “It was driving me mad, not knowing what was wrong with me.”

Page said he experienced several fainting spells and was tested for SARS, epilepsy and other conditions before being diagnosed.

“Just knowing that what I had had a name, and it wasn’t terminal, and it could be treated was wonderful,” Page told PEOPLE. “I feel like I’m getting a second chance.”

It is not known if Page’s cardiac arrest is linked to dysautonomia.

Photo credit: Mark Davis/Getty Images