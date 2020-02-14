‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Josh Turner Arrested in Tennessee on Outstanding Assault Warrant

Actor Josh Turner, who is best known for his work on The Walking Dead, was arrested Wednesday in Newport, Tennessee, on an outstanding warrant from Oregon on an alleged assault. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office told Knoxville News that Turner is still behind bars on Thursday as he awaits extradition back to Oregon.

Turner, 34, had initially been released from jail in Oregon by mistake, as reported by Heavy.com. Authorities in eastern Tennessee were told of the error and Turner was arrested.

Turner appeared in 17 episodes of the AMC series in an uncredited role as the “Tattooed Savior” and is also known for a small role in the HBO series Watchmen. His first acting appearance, according to his IMDb page, was an uncredited part in Twilight. More recently, he had a role in Impractical Jokers: The Movie, and in the 2016 Burt Reynolds film The Last Movie Star.

Knoxville News also reports that Turner previously wrestled under the name Josh “TKO” Turner, getting his start at the former WWE developmental training camp Ohio Valley Wrestling and making several appearances at wrestling promotions across the nation.

On his IMDb profile, it says Turner was forced to take time off from his aspirational professional wrestling career due to injuries. On Facebook, Turner wrote, “Many of Josh’s friends and family, all [thought] it was a phase he would grow out of, but not Josh it was in his heart and he knew what he wanted and what he had to do in order to achieve his dreams.”

Posts on his Twitter profile indicate that he has three children and is an activist for autism issues. In his Facebook bio, he wrote that when he’s not “working, training, and planning for his next steps in his career,” he likes to spend time with his children.

Last year, he hosted an auction to benefit deaf children in East Ridge, Tennessee, for the organization Waiting to Hear.