‘The View’: Sunny Hostin’s Tweet About President Trump Following Mueller Report Highlights Major Detail

Sunny Hostin joined her co-hosts from The View in musing over the Department of Justice’s summary of the Mueller report on Monday morning.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr released a brief summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Sunday afternoon, and the response was divisive. While the president and many of his allies believed that the report “exonerated” him, Hostin was among the people pointing out that it specifically did not.

“Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that Trump campaign or anyone associated ‘conspired or coordinated with Russia to influence’ the election,” Hostin tweeted. “Mueller also wrote that ‘report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.’”

Hostin punctuated her tweet with a ponderous emoji, and many of her followers seemed to agree. Many felt that Barr, who was appointed by the president after being considered for a role as his personal attorney, may have skewed the findings of the report in his letter to lawmakers.

“So he ate a cookie but no one saw him put his hand in the cookie jar?!?” one person wrote.

“It does not exonerate him #MoreToBeRevealed,” wrote another.

Hostin is not alone, as her co-host Meghan McCain promised Twitter followers that the report would feature heavily in Monday’s episode of The View. Meanwhile, members of the U.S. Congress and Senate demanded that Barr release the full report, rather than just his summary.

Barr’s summary was sent to four party leaders in the Senate and Congress. One, New York Congressman Jerry Nadler, demanded “full transparency,” not just the brief report. He wrote that Barr was effectively “putting matters squarely in Congress’ court,” and told the American people where he would go next.

“In light of the very concerning discrepancies and final decision making at the Justice Department following the Special Counsel report, where Mueller did not exonerate the President, we will be calling Attorney General Barr in to testify before @HouseJudiciary in the near future,” he tweeted.

Nevertheless, President Trump did treat the summary as a full exoneration, and his press secretary called it as much as well. The president spoke to reporters briefly after Barr’s letter was released, sounding triumphant.

“So after a long look, after a long investigation, after so many people have been so badly hurt, after not looking at the other side, where a lot of bad things happened, a lot of horrible things happened, a lot of very bad things happened for our country, it was just announced there was no collusion with Russia,” the president said, according to CBS News.

“The most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard,” he went on. “There was no collusion with Russia. There was no obstruction. None whatsoever. And it was a complete and total exoneration.”

“It’s a shame that our country had to go through this,” the president continued. “To be honest, it’s a shame that your president had to go through this for — before I even got elected it began. It began illegally. And hopefully somebody’s going to look at the other side. This was an illegal take-down that failed.”