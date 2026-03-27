‘The View’ Hosts Get Emotional Over Savannah Guthrie’s Heartbreaking Interview About Her Missing Mother

The hosts of The View couldn’t hide their emotions as they watched Savannah Guthrie’s heartbreaking interview about the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, last month.

After the TODAY show co-anchor sat down with Hoda Kotb on Thursday to speak about her mother’s abduction, The View panel was visibly moved by Savannah’s feelings of guilt for possibly being the reason her mother was targeted in the first place.

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“I’d just say, ‘I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m so sorry,’” Savannah said through tears. “I’m sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother-in-law. If it is me, I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.”

Whoopi Goldberg said that Savannah’s conversation with Kotb was one of “the hardest interviews I think I’ve ever seen,” continuing, “To have a family member just up and disappear — I mean, any one of us, I think, would be out of our minds. I know they don’t want this story to go away, because we get so much to talk about on a daily basis. … But this is a story we all have to remember is still ongoing, and we have to be vigilant and keep our eyes open, I think.”

Sara Haines revealed that she had reached out to her former TODAY colleague after hearing that her mother had been reported missing on Feb. 1.

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“What just kills me is you see a little girl whenever you see her face, and every pain and emotion is something that’s so relatable,” Haines said. “But I hope she knows that her mom would never ever want her to think any of those thoughts. I can almost hear a mom saying, ‘Please, don’t do that.’ That’s the one thing that could break her. It would break her mom’s heart to know how much pain she’s going through, so I hope she can find a little strength through that.”

Sunny Hostin added that she has full faith in the FBI agents searching for Nancy, calling them “the best of the best” and opining, “And so, if anyone can find her mother, they can.”

But as the search for Nancy nears its ninth week, Joy Behar pointed out that there may not “ever be any closure” for Savannah and her family, who “will always have to live with the idea of what happened.”

“To me, that is worse than anything that could happen to you on this planet, she continued. “People who believe in hell, that is, to me, what hell must look like.”

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Goldberg concluded the segment by encouraging viewers to keep the conversation about Nancy’s whereabouts going.

“That’s why these stories, they’re hard. They’re really hard, and they’re hard to watch. But we have to keep this going so that people don’t forget because so often — as you said, Joy — when kids disappear, girls disappear, women, in particular, women of color disappear, you hear about it, then it’s gone,” Goldberg said. “So, let’s break that chain. Let’s not forget what’s going on.”

The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for Nancy’s return, and the FBI is offering an additional $100,000 reward. People who have information about Nancy’s abduction or whereabouts are asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.



