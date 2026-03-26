Savannah Guthrie Addresses ‘Unbearable’ Speculation Surrounding Mom Nancy’s Disappearance

Savannah Guthrie is speaking out about the “unbearable” speculation surrounding the disappearance of her mom, Nancy Guthrie.

The TODAY co-anchor sat down with Hoda Kotb on the NBC morning show during Thursday’s episode for her emotional first interview since her 84-year-old mother was reported missing on Feb. 1, addressing the unsubstantiated conjectures people have made about her family members’ possible involvement.

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“It piles pain upon pain. There are no words. There are no words. I don’t understand. No one took better care of my mom than my sister and brother-in-law,” a choked-up Savannah told Kotb. “And no one protected my mom more than my brother. And we love her, and she is our shining light. She’s our matriarch. She’s all we have.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously cleared all members of the Guthrie family as possible suspects, saying that to “suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel,” and that “the Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”

Savannah said that despite the pain of Nancy’s disappearance, she and her siblings have navigated the investigation as “a unit,” staying together for weeks in Arizona, despite being forced to move locations numerous times to avoid the media frenzy.

“There was a night we had to leave in the dark in the desert, holding hands, me and my sister and brother and I, get into a car waiting for us cause the people outside were closing in,” she recalled. “Those days are a blur. Crying and praying.”

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Nancy was reported missing on Feb. 1 after last being seen by family the night before. Police and the FBI have been investigating her abduction, including identity of a masked and armed man who appeared on Nancy’s doorbell camera prior to her disappearance.

Savannah said that while she knows authorities have “worked tirelessly” to find her mom, her family cannot rest without answers.

“We cannot be at peace without knowing. And someone can do the right thing. And it is never too late to do the right thing,” she said. “And our hearts are focused on that.”

The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for Nancy’s return, with the FBI offering an additional $100,000 reward. People who have information about Nancy’s abduction or whereabouts are asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The rest of Savannah’s interview will air on Friday.



