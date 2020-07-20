'The View' Host Meghan McCain Weighs in on Chris Wallace's Donald Trump Interview With NSFW Response

✖

On Sunday, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace had a sit-down interview with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. The discussion created many storylines in what turned out to be a pressing interview from Wallace, who peppered Trump with questions between the handling of the coronavirus down to the upcoming election. The job done by Wallace drew positive feedback from The View co-host, Meghan McCain.

McCain shared a tweet on Sunday expressing her pleasure in seeing the way Wallace conducted the conversation. She noted that he's one of the best in the business and was able to showcase his interviewing skills on one of the biggest stages. She also wondered who prepped Trump ahead of the interview as the president became defensive over some responses and caught-off-guard with other ones.

Yowza, Chris Wallace...! Now that is how you interview Trump ladies and gentleman. Chris is one of the best ever for a reason, but shit, I was waiting for the Mortal Combat narrator to yell "finish him" by the end.... Who on Trump's comms team prepped him for this?!? — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 19, 2020

One of the biggest talking points to come from the interview was Trump's take on accepting the election results in November. Trump explained that he's "not a good loser," adding that when it comes to accepting defeat if it were to come to that, "You don't know until you see. It depends." Wallace also pushed Trump about the cognitive test he took after the host mentioned that a recent poll indicated Americans feel Joe Biden is more mentally fit for the position than he.

Trump said that differs from the results of the Walter Reed Medical Center exam, which he claims he "aced" and is a feat that is "rarely" accomplished. When Trump said Wallace couldn't even get a high score on a cognitive test, Wallace countered by saying he did actually take the test and that it was very "easy" because it was just identifying "drawings of animals."

Trump also was asked about Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom he referred to as a "bit of an alarmist." He claimed the health expert has made mistakes amid the pandemic, pointing to his back-and-forth on wearing face masks. Trump also doubled down on his claim that the only reason cases are going up is because of an increase in testing and not because the virus is spreading faster than before.