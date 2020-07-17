Donald Trump Becomes Visibly Flustered During Interview With Fox News Host Chris Wallace, and People Have Thoughts

President Donald Trump has, once again, sparked an online debate after a recent interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace. The clip, which aired on Friday, showed Trump incorrectly refers to his presumed political opponent Joe Biden as being in favor of defunding the police.

Wallace immediately corrects the president, indicating that Biden has not supported the defund the police movement, Trump pointed out to the charter signed by him and former candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. "It says nothing about defunding the police," Wallace interjects, at which point Trump demands a copy of the charter be brought to him to back up his claims. The clip then cuts to Wallace addressing the interview to Fox News. "He went through it, and he found a lot of things that he objected to that Biden has agreed to," Wallace explained. "But he couldn't find any indication — because there isn't any — that Joe Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police."

Trump interrupts interview to show proof that Biden plans to defund the police. It did not go well pic.twitter.com/ZwEwFpmcOg — Peter Wade 🤦‍♂️ (@brooklynmutt) July 17, 2020

Given the president's multiple dubious claims in the past, which often go unchecked, viewers definitely reacted to him being fact-checked in real-time. While the full interview won't air until Sunday, here's a look at some of what was said.