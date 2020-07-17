Donald Trump Becomes Visibly Flustered During Interview With Fox News Host Chris Wallace, and People Have Thoughts
President Donald Trump has, once again, sparked an online debate after a recent interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace. The clip, which aired on Friday, showed Trump incorrectly refers to his presumed political opponent Joe Biden as being in favor of defunding the police.
Wallace immediately corrects the president, indicating that Biden has not supported the defund the police movement, Trump pointed out to the charter signed by him and former candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. "It says nothing about defunding the police," Wallace interjects, at which point Trump demands a copy of the charter be brought to him to back up his claims. The clip then cuts to Wallace addressing the interview to Fox News. "He went through it, and he found a lot of things that he objected to that Biden has agreed to," Wallace explained. "But he couldn't find any indication — because there isn't any — that Joe Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police."
Trump interrupts interview to show proof that Biden plans to defund the police. It did not go well pic.twitter.com/ZwEwFpmcOg— Peter Wade 🤦♂️ (@brooklynmutt) July 17, 2020
Given the president's multiple dubious claims in the past, which often go unchecked, viewers definitely reacted to him being fact-checked in real-time. While the full interview won't air until Sunday, here's a look at some of what was said.
PAY ATTENTION, JOURNALISTS:
Chris Wallace shows how to fact check trump.
In real time, no bullshit.
And he made him sweat.
DO THIS.pic.twitter.com/gR5r6CSAoh— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 17, 2020
This clip from Chris Wallace’s interview with Trump is doing well & he’s winning lots of praise simply for doing a fact-check on the president in real-time. No rudeness or aggression. Just a fact-check. A reminder of how ridiculously bad most Trump interviews have been since 2016 https://t.co/BJ1gmi7Tdq— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 17, 2020
Chris Wallace fact-checked Trump and Trump sent someone to get proof that what he was saying was right and couldn't find it.
Trump doesn't even realize how detached from reality he is. He's not playing five-dimensional chess. He's just delusional and rambling.— JRehling (@JRehling) July 17, 2020
“Give me the charter, please.” Look at how dismissively Donald Trump talks to his staff. The body language. The tone. The man has zero respect.
It’s wonderful when reporters call Trump out and make a total fool of him. Kudos, Chris Wallace! pic.twitter.com/53x5vkWDdQ— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) July 17, 2020
Chris Wallace makes Trump look bigly stupid. These kind of freak outs were common on ‘Apprentice’ tapings. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/WHZMhOAbVe— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) July 17, 2020
Is Chris Wallace the most prepared/least gentle interviewer Trump has allowed to talk to him as president? https://t.co/6kQbKDr04B— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 17, 2020
Trump: Biden wants to defund the police.
Chris Wallace: No, he doesn't.
Trump: He signed a charter with Bernie Sanders.
Wallace: It says nothing about defunding the cops.
Trump: GET ME THE CHARTER
(Gets the charter)— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 17, 2020
NOPE. It doesn't say that.😂😂pic.twitter.com/7oxIecMkIQ
Chris Wallace on what happened when he corrected Trump’s claim that #JoeBiden had pledged to defund police: defiant Trump went thru 100-page-Biden-Sanders agt highlights & “couldn’t find any indication-because there isn’t any-that Biden has sought to defund & abolish the police.” https://t.co/stWx3jW8gf— Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) July 17, 2020
watching chris wallace dunk on trump was the highlight of my day— topher (@risstofer) July 17, 2020
Do we actually need to point other journalists at @whpresscorps to FOX and Chris Wallace to help them stop letting Trump and his reps lie constantly? What does it take??? https://t.co/7yVgsPfLfI— KAllen countingthedays (@KAllen_87) July 17, 2020
Oh f*ck...— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 17, 2020
Chris Wallace owns him. 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/yqRkA6PYTb
Not a fan of Fox, but Chris Wallace is a legend for fact checking Trump to his face.— Greg (@theonlytarzanx) July 17, 2020