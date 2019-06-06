‘The View’ Host Abby Huntsman Welcomes Twins

The View co-host Abby Huntsman and husband Jeffrey Livingston are officially parents of twins, with Huntsman giving birth to daughter Ruby Kate and son William Jeffrey on Wednesday, June 5, in New York City.

“Ruby came first at 5 lbs., 12 oz. She is a sweet, very calm baby,” Huntsman told PEOPLE. “William is 5 lbs., 4 oz., and came into the world wide-eyed and ready to raise havoc.”

“Both babies are long like their parents — 19 inches,” she added.

Along with the twins, Huntsman and Livingston also share 18-month-old daughter Isabel Grace.

“‘Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your [heart],’” Huntsman wrote on Instagram after the twins’ birth. “Ruby Kate and William Jeffrey came into this world last night bright eyed and beautiful. Couldn’t be more in love and thankful for a smooth delivery. The human body is truly an amazing thing. So are the amazing doctors and and nurses who make it all possible.”

Her caption accompanied a slideshow of photos from the hospital, including shots of Livingston with the twins and the babies being held by their maternal grandparents, Huntsman’s father, Jon Huntsman, the U.S. Ambassador to Russia, and her mother, Mary Kaye.

Huntsman first announced her pregnancy in January, sharing that the couple got quite a surprise when they were told they would be welcoming twins.

“When the doctor told us [it was twins], my husband fainted, which was just classic,” The View host told PEOPLE at the time.

“I think he saw two sacs in there and I could see it on his face. He turned white, and then when the doctor told us, he fell. Another doctor had to come in, and they were wiping him down with towels and giving him sugar,” she added of her husband. “I was sitting there with my feet still in the straps. I’m like, ‘This is ridiculous. I’m the one that has to physically do this.’”

“It was just one of those things like out of a movie, but I get it,” she continued. “[As] a dad, I think he’s thinking about the costs of everything and the logistics. Now we’re so excited.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Noam Galai