‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Lobbies to Host 2019 Oscars

Whoopi Goldberg has a suggestion for who should host the 2019 Oscars: Herself.

The position was made available after Kevin Hart backed out of the gig following a scandal caused by resurfaced homophobia tweets. And while the Academy may be considering going without a host, Goldberg said during a discussion on The View that it would be a mistake.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Here’s the deal, if you wanna go hostless, that’s your prerogative,” The View co-host said during Tuesday’s episode of the ABC talk show. “I think it’s a dumb idea because people need you to take them through things and take care of things when they happen.”

Joy Behar offered her two cents on the issue, saying she thought not having a host for the awards show would “cut five hours” off the ceremony, though Goldberg argued it wouldn’t change the run time, as first reported by TooFab.

“The funny thing is, I don’t ever think there’s anything you can do to not make the show long, the show is what it is,” she explained. Goldberg added that acceptance speeches will always go longer than they’re supposed to, because it’s “a huge deal to win an Oscar” and winners won’t usually keep it quick.

WHO WILL HOST THE OSCARS? The Academy is reportedly considering not having a host for their annual awards show after Kevin Hart recently stepped down from the position — the co-hosts weigh in. //t.co/hccPGV5Crp pic.twitter.com/7Om5LmJLVC — The View (@TheView) December 11, 2018

The women then discussed who could step in for Hart following the scandal, Behar joked they should use “a hologram of Bob Hope.” Goldberg, suggested herself, who has already done the job four times.

“I realize I may not be anybody’s first choice, but…” she said. Adding that she may also be considered “problematic” to a lot of people herself.

“Half of the country is sometimes really mad at me, the other half is okay, until tomorrow and they’re pissed,” she said.

Goldberg already had one surprise supporter in her bid to host the show when her conservative co-host endorsed her idea.

“You all think I’m a hardcore conservative right?” Meghan McCain asked. “I endorse Whoopi as the host. So people on my side, please, don’t come for her!”

Hart stepped down on Thursday, just days after he was announced as the host for the upcoming awards ceremony after old homophobic tweets surfaced and he refused to apologize.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscars,” Hart said on social media Thursday. “This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.”

He continued, “I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. I’m sorry that I hurt people… I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love [and] appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

The Oscars will be broadcast live on Feb. 24, 2019.